Cardi B’s fans have been “a little bit too mean” lately. On Monday (Dec. 29), the “Magnet” rapper seemingly addressed the online chatter about her newborn son’s father, Stefon Diggs, who welcomed three children this year.

“Y’all need to calm down. Is y’all cool?” Cardi began in a video shared on X. “Y’all been dragging me for three or four days.” She went on to state that she “can’t go back in time,” as much as some people probably would like: “I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p**sy? I don’t know what y’all want me to do.”

“You want me to just leave my man and just go and f**k yours?” she added. “We can only go forward now.” See the video below.

For context, Diggs shared photos of himself spending time with his other littles over the holidays. “One of my boys’ first Christmas,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of the son he shares with K’yanna Barber (or KB, as the internet likely knows her).

In another post, he spent time with his youngest daughter, Charliee Harper, whom he welcomed with model Aileen Lopera in April. Predictably, the internet had plenty of thoughts and opinions, even if they weren't all of them positive.

In the rest of her X post, Cardi talked about how busy her 2026 is shaping up to be, with most of her time going toward preparing for — and eventually heading out on — the “Little Miss Drama Tour.” She explained, “I have so much work to do once January starts that it’s stressing me out. I’m going to be away from my babies, away from my personal life [and] away from my home. I have to rehearse for 10 to 12 hours a day for tour.”

She wrapped it up by saying, “I need my support system [and] my fans to love me. I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy y'allself with me. Don’t be dragging me. It’s enough … Y’all scare me sometimes.”