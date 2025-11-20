Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B’s newest family member is seriously so adorable. On Wednesday (Nov. 19), the Grammy-winning rapper gave fans their first look at baby No. 4 — whose name she's keeping secret for now — on Instagram.

In one photo, the mom of four is seen cradling her son in a nursery as he sleeps wrapped in his dad Stefon Diggs’ team gear, including a New England Patriots-themed blanket and matching hat. In another picture, the proud parents posed with their newborn baby boy after Cardi delivered at the hospital.

"Nov. 4,” Cardi captioned the pictures, confirming he was born about a week before she announced the birth. “Proud of you, boo butt! Love you,” Diggs wrote in the comments section. He added, “Baby Brim.”

SZA, Lizzo, Niecy Nash-Betts, and several other celebrities jumped in to congratulate the “WAP” rapper. See the photos below.

On Thursday (Nov. 20), Cardi thanked her obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Maria Giannopoulos, for giving her the “best aftercare” following her delivery. “Thank you for the best aftercare and always checking on my physical and mental health while I carry. Love you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In the next post, the AM I THE DRAMA? artist shared a look at the breakfast she was treated to at the hospital, which included French toast, eggs, bacon, fresh fruit, and a few other treats. “Y’all, this hospital was [too] tea,” she wrote over the clip. “Like, I did not [want] to leave.”

Cardi also shared a video from her “first day back in the gym,” which was last Thursday (Nov. 13). “I haven’t started rehearsals yet but I’m doing light workouts to not only get my body back in shape, but my joints and bones. I’m 33, honey. I’m [an] ol’ lady.” The New York native is notably gearing up for her “Little Miss Drama Tour” starting in February 2026.