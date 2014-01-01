Image Image Credit Andrew Harnik / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B never holds back when she feels like people are attacking her character. After a video of her clubbing with GloRilla went viral on social media, many people pointed out that she was hanging out with Tstyles, a known friend and supporter of Tory Lanez.

In response to the video, one user stated, “Am I the only one who doesn't like this Tstyles girl next to Cardi? She doesn't seem like a genuine friend, there is something about her that doesn't feel right! my girl needs to be careful.” The “Press” rapper shared, “Y’all are insane she was pissed off about some ..we was trying to make her feel better all night long …not everything is about fake or some bulls**t.”

Shortly after someone else stated, “why does she have free tory on her ig ??? address that,” to which Cardi B exclaimed, “She knows him since 2014 and use to style him that’s her friend NOT MINE …get it ?” This conversation came after fans believed that she owes her frequent collaborator, Megan Thee Stallion, loyalty after Lanez was arrested and convicted for shooting Megan in the feet in July 2020.

Cardi B and Megan have connected on countless tracks over the years, including “WAP,” “Wanna Be (Remix)” and “BONGOS.” Their track “WAP” is one of the most successful collaborations between two women rappers ever. The New York City-raised emcee has a long history of working with other female rappers including Latto, GloRilla, City Girls and her current foe, Nicki Minaj.

Recently, fans were on Joe Budden’s mentions after he alluded to wanting an apology for people who shunned him for saying Cardi B would not be releasing a new album this year. In a tweet, he stated, “Wonder if I’ll get an apology for saying _____ wasn’t dropping an album this year lol.” He and the Diamond-certified rap star have had a documented checkered history over the last few years. He has been adamant about his support for her but has shared criticisms due to her lack of musical output.

While there are no exact details on her album release date, check out her recently Grammy-nominated single, “Enough (Miami)” below. The track is up for Best Rap Performance at the 67th annual awards show alongside Doechii, Eminem, Common, Pete Rock and more.