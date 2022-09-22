Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images and Craig Barritt / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In celebration of GLORIOUS hitting streaming platforms earlier in the month, GloRilla shared a compilation video of her recent career highlights on Wednesday (Oct. 16). “I wanna take [the] time out to thank y’all for [the love] and support [that] y’all have been showing,” she penned on X. “It means everything to me. I really put my blood, sweat and tears into it, literally.”

The minute-long compilation included footage of her on the road with Megan Thee Stallion, behind-the-scenes at the MTV Video Music Awards, hitting the gym and receiving the key to Memphis, Tennessee, among a list of other things. In one of the clips, GloRilla FaceTimes Cardi B for her 32nd birthday on Oct. 11.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper later revealed, “Yo, I was so drunk [that] I flashed my titties at her.” GloRilla hilariously quote-tweeted the post: “[That] was [the] highlight of my night” alongside weary face emojis.

Interestingly, Cardi and GloRilla are related — the Memphis native also has family ties to Lil Uzi Vert. During a sit-down with Big Boy, the Invasion of Privacy creator explained, "My grandfather — I don't like to put my family business [out there] — but he used to push weight and everything. There was this one time [when] he lived in Tennessee or whatever. So, he ain't really [tell] my grandma that he was dealing with somebody over there. He had a kid out there, and, you know, that's GloRilla's dad."

Outside of that, Cardi helped GloRilla earn her first Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 2022’s “Tomorrow 2.” They later reunited on “Wanna Be (Remix),” with the original cut appearing on Ehhthang Ehhthang.

GLORIOUS, GloRilla’s debut studio album, arrived with contributions from T-Pain, Megan Thee Stallion, Kirk Franklin, Fridayy, Sexyy Red, Latto, BossMan Dlow, and many other artists.