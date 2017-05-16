Image Image Credit Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2024 has virtually seen Cardi B leave no stone unturned. On Friday (Dec. 6), the Grammy Award-winning rapper responded to a financial dispute involving former collaborator SwiftOnDemand, who produced several songs from her “Love & Hip Hop” era.

“I have a lot of expenses,” Cardi shared via Twitter Spaces. “I got three f**king kids I take care of. ... Not one, not two, but three.” She later addressed Swift’s claim regarding her taking care of “people that had nothing to do” with her success: “You mean the people that birthed me? That made me? Like my parents?”

Elsewhere, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker urged the beatmaker to “get a f**king lawyer.” According to the screenshots from 2022 she shared, Swift alleged that her former manager, Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, stole $2 million from him.

“You’re crying about a f**king mixtape that’s making crumbs. Yes, I told you I was going to work with you again. Guess what? I haven’t because I don’t like your f**king beats. I don’t like them. I don’t like your music,” Cardi continued. For context, Swift lent production to both installments of the New York native’s Gangsta B**ch Music project, including “Foreva” and “Pull Up.”

“I was trying to be nice and avoid [saying] that, but I have to tell you, I don’t f**king like it,” Cardi emphasized. “You keep chasing something that is not going to happen. I’m not going to work with you again, and now, I’m never going to work with you again.”

The financial dispute, as detailed in an Instagram exchange that Swift posted, surfaced not long after Cardi revealed she spends $3 million a month. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), the mother of three disclosed that she has over $65 million in tour offers in response to social media critics accusing her of “surviving off brand deals.”