Cardi B is taking no hostages going into 2025. On Sunday (Nov. 24), she hopped on social media to let her detractors know there’s no better time to say sorry than right now.

“I’m telling you right now, every person who played with me in 2024, y’all better apologize today. I mean it. Apologize today,” the “Bodak Yellow” artist shared on Instagram Live. She went on to say, “As soon as 12 a.m. hits, I’m hitting the reset button, and I’m whipping everybody’s a** with a wet belt.”

“I’m sick f**king of everybody,” Cardi B emphasized. Addressing those who pointed out that she has made the same promise before, the rapper explained why 2025 will be completely different. “I said that last year, but a whole bunch of s**t happened to me this year. I had everything planned out at the beginning of the year. I was doing all of my music videos, I got my surgery done, I was getting my body tea, and God was like, ‘Not so fast, b**ch! I’m sending you a f**king baby,” she explained in reference to her and Offset welcoming their third child.

Cardi B didn’t name-drop anyone — perhaps for the best — but she’s had a number of spats with everyone from random social media users to her own peers. In May, BIA took issue with the New York native’s guest verse on “Wanna Be (Remix),” followed by the two of them exchanging words online.

Then, in September, Cardi B went off on her estranged husband, Offset, after he accused her of cheating while pregnant. “It’s no fun when mama’s got the gun, right? Now we’re going to court war, right?” she wittingly teased on Instagram Live at the time.

As for the upcoming year, fans are hoping to finally get the mother of three’s long-awaited sophomore album, which was originally slated to arrive before the end of 2024.