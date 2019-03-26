Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cardi B celebrated her 32nd birthday on Friday (Oct. 11) in New York City. Hennessy Carolina Almánzar, “Point Me 2” collaborator FendiDa Rappa, and several more guests popped out for the festivities, which included special drinks like Bardi in the City, Okurrr Cosmo and the And Did-Rita.

Taking to social media on Sunday (Oct. 13) evening, the Grammy Award winner shared the story behind her outfit for the occasion. “Let me tell ya about my little thotty dress. The dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small, and there wasn’t enough fabric,” she revealed. “So I got my a** in a truck and went to Staten Dolls Gentlemen’s Club, where I worked at for four years, and bought this little dress because, baby, nothing was gonna stop this night.”

The musician added, “I love the fact that they don’t see me like Cardi B. They still treat me like Camilla. (Fun fact: That was my stripper name).”

Cardi B’s past as a stripper is no surprise and, at times, has even landed her in hot water. In 2019, the “Up” hitmaker admitted that she would drug and rob men who attempted to pay her for sex.

“I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f**k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah. Let’s go to this hotel,’ and I drugged n**gas up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” she said via Instagram Live.

In September, the Invasion of Privacy artist welcomed her third child — a baby girl — and took over Paris Fashion Week. She attended Paco Rabanne's Spring/Summer 2025 show, followed by runway events for Vivienne Westwood, Mugler and Balmain.

Music-wise, Cardi B’s latest solo efforts include “Enough (Miami)” and “Like What (Freestyle),” whose accompanying music video caused the rapper to get hit with a non-payment lawsuit.