Cardi B and Offset’s path toward divorce keeps taking a turn for the worse. Just days after being spotted together on the Migos rapper’s birthday (Dec. 14), the pair engaged in yet another heated exchange via social media on Wednesday (Dec. 18).

“Nobody [wins] when the [family fights],” Offset wrote in a now-deleted post on X. He then urged Cardi B to “stop capping” for the public: “[You are] a fire woman [with] good music but [you] focus on d**k and trynna make me look bad... This s**t is whack from us both, honestly. Drop the album and go up."

“So, dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d**k? You sound like a dummy,” the Grammy Award-winning musician responded. She went on to tell her estranged husband to “F**k off and sign the papers today.” However, according to Offset, Cardi B wants full custody of their three children: Kulture, Wave and the newborn they welcomed in September.

The two artists’ divorce, like many, has been far from peaceful. The "Bodak Yellow” hitmaker filed the papers in July and, just days later, announced she was expecting her third child. Then, two months later, Offset accused her of cheating while pregnant, to which she famously replied, "AND DID."

Later in Wednesday’s heated back-and-forth, Cardi B responded to Offset calling her “single and miserable.” She shared, “You [are] just mad that I’m outside and you thought n**gas wasn’t going to be on me ‘cause, in your words, I got three kids in my 30s … I don’t bother none of the h**s you f**k but every guy I talk to you DMing.”

While the pair seem to do well when it comes to co-parenting, fans are evidently growing tired of seeing them go at it online. Hopefully, 2025 will bring smoother sailing for the former couple, in addition to Cardi B’s long-awaited sophomore album.