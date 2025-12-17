Image Image Credit Elsa / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Stefon Diggs and Cardi B celebrate in the fourth quarter of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025, in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A family that poses together stays together. Cardi B and her NFL wide receiver boyfriend Stefon Diggs were spotted doing yoga during a special event for a good cause.

As Billboard first reported, on Monday (Dec. 15), Bardi hit up a holiday wellness event at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. that was held by her partner’s Diggs Deep Foundation nonprofit and the New England Patriots.

In footage from the festivities shared by WEEI 93.7 FM, the Bronx rapper is seen sitting cross-legged on a yoga mat, with Diggs behind her to the right. Smiling at each other, the star receiver is seen wearing a white and red Santa hat. The inaugural event was called “Winter Wonderland Wellness” and was all about pampering moms after a long 2025.

“It’s the end of the year. I feel like everybody had a hard year. Every year is a hard year, especially for moms,” Diggs told reporters. “My mom is actually here today [as a] special guest. So, I just wanted to have a wellness day, you know, an appreciation day. Everybody works extremely hard, and I’m extremely blessed, so paying it forward is going to be always kind of big for me. I think just give them a little break — a little yoga, a little massage, a little facial, a day of appreciation.”

Diggs went on to say that he plans to hold the event yearly. His partner surely appreciated the effort. The AM I THE DRAMA? artist gave birth to the couple’s baby boy in November. The yoga came in handy since she’s been sharing her fitness journey on social media as she prepares her body for her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which kicks off February 2026.

That’s what you call family synergy.