Cardi B has welcomed baby No. 4! On Thursday (Nov. 13) evening, the rapper revealed that she welcomed a baby boy — her first child with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Although she didn’t offer fans a first peek at the little one this time around, a representative for the Grammy Award-winning artist confirmed she’s “healthy and happy” after delivery. The new arrival joins Cardi’s three children with Offset, including Blossom, the baby girl she welcomed last year.

Cardi shared the news on Instagram with a video of herself lip-syncing “Hello” from September’s AM I THE DRAMA? In the caption, she reflected on starting over and bringing “a new baby” into the world. "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," the post began. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season.”

She continued, “Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Cardi went on to declare that her next chapter will be all about “me vs. me,” revealing that she's already gearing up for her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which is slated to begin in February 2026. “It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way,” she explained. “I’ve learned, I’ve healed, and I'm loving the woman I’ve become! That's what this next era means to me, and I’m stepping into it better than ever."

See the full post below.

Cardi and Diggs have been romantically linked since October 2024, with the couple making their relationship public in May at a Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game. She later revealed she was expecting their first child together in September during an interview with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings.”

"Me and my man, we’re very supportive of each other. We're in the same space in our careers," the “I Like It” rapper told King. "I feel like we're really great and one of the best at what we do.”

Also on Thursday night, Cardi attended the grand opening of CYBEX’s flagship store in New York. For anyone surprised to see her out so soon after giving birth, TMZ reported that sources close to the star said she actually welcomed her baby boy “last week.”