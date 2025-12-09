Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B confirmed her newborn son is not named “Liem,” clarifying it is Stefon Diggs’ fashion brand.

A fan’s comment during her Instagram Live sparked the confusion between the brand and her baby’s name.

Cardi hinted that her son’s actual name will be revealed later and described it as “so cute.”

No, Cardi B’s newborn son is not named “Liem.” On Tuesday (Dec. 9), the Grammy Award-winning rapper addressed a comment that confused Stefon Diggs’ clothing brand with the name of baby No. 4.

“Somebody said, ‘How is baby Liem?’ That is not his name. That’s my man’s brand, his clothing brand. B**ch, my man got three f**king jobs,” she said via Instagram Live. For anyone not familiar, Liem stands for “live in every moment.” Diggs launched the fashion label in 2022, with each piece being “designed with the intention of individuality.”

Talking to her fans, Cardi emphasized, “That’s his clothing brand. That’s not my son’s name.” She did tease that Baby Brim’s actual name will be shared eventually: “One day, I’ll tell y’all my son’s name. It’s so cute. I love his name.”

To be fair, the “Magnet” rapper went out of her way to keep Blossom’s name out of the spotlight after giving birth in September 2024. Her youngest daughter didn’t even appear on Instagram until June of this year. “It is you, Miss Blossom Belles,” Cardi wrote at the time.

She and Diggs welcomed their first child together on Nov. 4. “Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it!” the mother of four wrote on Instagram about a week later. “I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Next year, Cardi is set to launch her first headlining run with the “Little Miss Drama Tour.” The trek will start in February at Palm Springs’ Acrisure Arena before moving through major cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit and several others.