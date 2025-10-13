Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B reflected on her spiritual growth as she entered her “Jesus Year” at 33.

She shared heartfelt messages of gratitude to fans and her children, who surprised her with balloons and handwritten cards.

The celebration included a red dress moment, celebrity shoutouts, and a deeper spiritual tone that marked a shift in her outlook.

Cardi B was feeling nothing but gratitude over her birthday weekend. On Sunday (Oct. 12), the rapper thanked fans for all the love and birthday wishes she received after turning 33 the day before.

“Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Everyone normally makes their New Year’s resolution on Jan. 1, but I made mine last night!” she wrote. “I’m feeling lucky, but most of all, blessed!”

Looking back, Cardi said 32 was a year she’ll “never forget,” but she’s ready for what’s ahead. “33 is the Jesus year, and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself,” the AM I THE DRAMA? artist’s caption continued. “He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed, and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for. Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love y'all back!”

In the photos, Cardi stunned in a red dress as she posed in front of a sea of bouquets and balloons from her loved ones. “Happy Birthday, boo!” Kelly Rowland penned in the comments while Niecy Nash dropped several cake emojis. Taraji P. Henson added, “Happy birthday, beautiful. I adore you.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, Cardi’s two eldest children, Kulture and Wave, surprised her with handwritten cards. “I got the best kids ever. Look what I come home to,” she said, on Saturday (Oct. 11), in a video showing off an enormous heart-shaped display of pink and red balloons, flowers from Don Julio and a gift from Chanel (though she didn’t open it on camera).

“Love my babies. I can tell Kulture was behind this,” the text overlay reads. Then, in a later Instagram Story, Cardi added, “Thank you, everyone, for the birthday wishes. I’ll be checking my timeline a little later. I gotta start my day.”

Thirty-three is already shaping up to be a great year for Cardi. She’s currently expecting her fourth child — her first with NFL star Stefon Diggs — and also gearing up for her “Little Miss Drama Tour” in 2026.