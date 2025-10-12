Image Image Credit Lexie Moreland / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the Alexander Wang fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kulture surprised Cardi B with balloons, handwritten notes, and a heartfelt birthday setup.

Fans celebrated online with tributes, throwbacks, and praise for Cardi’s evolution as an artist.

The celebration highlighted Cardi’s softer side and her growing role as a mother.

Cardi B celebrated her 33rd trip around the sun over the weekend. On Saturday (Oct. 11), Bardi Gang and the rapper’s kids showered her with love online and plenty of gifts.

“I got the best kids ever. Look what I come home to,” Cardi shared in an Instagram Stories video before flipping the camera around to show off the surprises waiting for her at home. Among them were a huge heart-shaped arrangement of pink and red balloons, handwritten cards from Kulture and Wave, and flowers courtesy of Don Julio.

“Cheers to you on your special day!” the tequila company wrote in a note to Cardi. She then peeked into a Chanel shopping bag, before humorously asking, “What y’all got me in there?” Afterward, she turned the camera to her piano room, which was filled with even more pink and red balloons. “[It’s] the little things [and] big things for me,” the “Magnet” rapper said.

“Love my babies,” she wrote over the video. “I can tell Kulture was behind this.” In a separate post, Cardi added, “Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes. I’ll be checking my timeline a little later. I gotta start my day.” Speaking of which, she had a ton of love to return to.

In addition to the many, many throwback videos and photos Bardi Gang filled X with, one person tweeted, “Happy birthday to my queen, [Cardi B]. I love you so much.” Another wrote, “Cardi B turning 33 with five Billboard No. 1s, three [RIAA-certified] diamond singles, and over 200M records sold is wild.”

Meanwhile, Fredo Bang couldn’t resist shooting his shot with the Grammy winner. “Happy birthday, mama. I wanna eat the cake, [though],” he posted. Check out more birthday reactions below.

The Bronx native certainly has plenty to toast to, especially after scoring her second No. 1 album with AM I THE DRAMA? some weeks ago. Just last year, for her 32nd birthday, Cardi shared the story behind the “little thotty dress” she wore to her party in New York.

The rapper also admitted she got “so drunk” she ended up flashing GloRilla. “[That] was [the] highlight of my night,” her “Tomorrow 2” collaborator reacted.