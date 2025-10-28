Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cardi B revealed that her third album is already in the works and will be released in less than a year.

She confirmed there will be no deluxe version for AM I THE DRAMA?

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” begins in February 2026, which is expected to be after the birth of her fourth child.

Bardi Gang waited seven long years for AM I THE DRAMA?, but they, fortunately, may not have to wait too long for Cardi B’s third album. On Monday (Oct. 27), the "Outside" rapper revealed she’s already planning her next full-length release, announcing that her fans will get it in “less than a year.”

"I see a lot of people asking for a deluxe … or asking to do a remix album like Charli [xcx] or something, and unfortunately, I am not doing none of that,” she said on X Spaces, per Complex. "What I gave y'all is what y'all [are] getting."

It’s worth mentioning that AM I THE DRAMA? arrived with 23 songs, which is already longer than her studio debut. While it did include earlier hits like “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion and “Up,” she introduced two new songs in her project's bonus editions: “Don’t Do Too Much” and “ErrTime (Remix)” featuring Latto.

Luckily, Cardi isn’t leaving her fans hanging. Later in her X Spaces session, she confirmed, "However, I want to put out a project — another album — in less than a year, so I'm really planning on that. I want a new era. I kinda know what I want it to look like. It's gonna be different from AM I THE DRAMA?”

Of course, given how long her sophomore album took to arrive, fans may want to take the proposed timeline with a grain of salt. That said, Cardi has previously teased what her follow-up to AM I THE DRAMA? could sound like.

In 2024, the “I Like It” hitmaker ran an Instagram Story poll asking followers if they’d want a Spanish-language project. Seventy-nine percent of nearly 480,000 voters said yes, to which she replied, “OK, AFTER MY ENGLISH ALBUM.” As for when that might materialize, only time will tell.

What is confirmed, however, is that Cardi will hit the road in February 2026 for her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” following the birth of her fourth child. The new baby will be the rapper’s first with NFL star Stefon Diggs.