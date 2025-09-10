Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B attends the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

More kids are in Cardi B’s future, at least if she has it her way. On Tuesday (Sept. 9), in a sneak peek of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" season four premiere, the “Outside” rapper admitted she doesn’t plan on stopping at three.

"It's like the more kids you have, the less of a possibility you go to a [nursing] home," Cardi shared. "One of them is going to wipe my butt." She and Offset, who separated last year, share three children: Wave, Blossom, and Kulture.

Interestingly enough, fans recently speculated that Cardi was expecting baby No. 4 during her civil trial against a security guard. However, she seemingly shut down those rumors when previewing “Bodega Baddie,” a track expected to appear on her upcoming album, AM I THE DRAMA?

During her conversation with Hudson, Cardi also emphasized wanting her three little ones to know “there’s another world out there,” beyond the comfort she provides at home. “They have like a lot of cousins and a lot of my friends, they still outside, they still in the hood and everything,” she explained. “It’s not always about [the] backyard, and foxes and deer — there’s rats and mice.”

Cardi welcomed her third child, Blossom, in 2024. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you,” she said during her pregnancy announcement that August. “You have brought me more love, more life, and most of all, renewed my power!” The rapper gave birth the following month, though she kept the baby’s name a secret for a while.

By June 2025, she shared the first glimpses of her youngest with fans and confirmed her daughter’s name was Blossom Belles.

Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album is finally set to arrive Sept. 19. The project will include previously released singles “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz,” the latter sampling JAY-Z’s “Imaginary Players.” Fans will also get a couple of throwbacks, with earlier hits like “Up” and “WAP” finding their album home on AM I THE DRAMA?