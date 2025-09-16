Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images and Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cash Cobain at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards and Cardi B at 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Cash Cobain clapped back at fan confusion after being named on Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? album.

The New York rapper is a key figure in the sexy drill movement, with past collabs including Drake and J. Cole.

His confident response shows he is unfazed by the chatter, trusting Cardi B’s co-sign to speak for itself.

Cash Cobain may not be the biggest name on Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA?, but he’s definitely no lightweight. On Monday (Sept. 15) night, the “Dunk Contest” rapper humorously addressed the internet’s curiosity about him after she dropped the feature list for her long-awaited sophomore project.

“Who TF is Cash Cobain? We gon’ find out on the next episode of ‘Drag My Balls Z,” he joked on X. In another post on Tuesday (Sept. 16), the New York native wrote, “Y'all don’t [know] who I am, IDK who y’all are, but Cardi know who I am. That’s one thing I can say.”

For anyone still not up to speed, Cobain is basically the main pioneer behind sexy drill, a subgenre that artists like Drake, J. Cole, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie have all experimented with in recent years.

He linked with Drizzy on “Calling For You” from For All The Dogs, while J. Cole joined him on last year’s “Grippy.” If neither of those collabs ring a bell, fans may recognize his voice on the title track of Justin Bieber’s SWAG, which dropped in July.

Ironically enough, Cobain stirred up a little drama before appearing on AM I THE DRAMA? this Friday (Sept. 19). Other artists slated to join Cardi include longtime collaborators like Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP” is notably included on the LP), Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and Kehlani. Tyla and Janet Jackson, who have never previously worked with the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, are also on there.

In addition to singles like “Outside,” “Imaginary Playerz,” and “Up,” Cardi teased that there will be “three relationship songs” on the project. In her conversation with Kelly Rowland for Spotify, she revealed one is titled “Man of Your Word,” and another is “Shower Tears,” recorded back in 2022.

“There’s a line that says, ‘How you texting b**ches from my bed? / All these tears, all these shower tears that I done shed,’” Cardi said of the latter record. “I cried a lot, honey.” The third song, she confirmed, is titled “What’s Going On?”