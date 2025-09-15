Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, John Lamparski / Stringer via Getty Images, and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Summer Walker at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala, Megan Thee Stallion at the ‘Mean Girls’ premiere in New York, Tyla at the 2025 MTV VMAs Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The forthcoming album includes a wide range of collaborators, from Megan Thee Stallion to Janet Jackson.

Several collaborators have worked with Cardi B in the past, hinting at a mix of familiar chemistry and new sounds.

SZA is notably absent, despite earlier hints at a possible feature.

The features for Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? have officially been revealed. On Monday (Sept. 15), the rapper partnered with Spotify to unveil the full lineup of guests set to appear on her sophomore album, which drops on Friday (Sept. 19).

The 23-track project will include collaborations with Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Lizzo, Tyla, Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson and Megan Thee Stallion. “WHO ELSE IS THE DRAMA?” Cardi B teased on Instagram.

It’s worth pointing out Cardi B previously teamed up with the Megan on “WAP,” one of two older singles appearing on her sophomore effort. So, it’s unclear if we’ll be getting a brand-new collaboration from the pair, or if their 2020 hit is the extent of the Houston Hottie’s involvement.

Many of the other featured artists are names the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has teamed up with before. Walker, for instance, previously tapped the New York rapper for “No Love (Extended)” a few years back. Meanwhile, Kehlani and Lizzo joined forces with Cardi B on “Ring” and “Rumors,” respectively.

Cobain’s presence on the album hints we might hear Cardi B jump into her sexy drill bag. On the other hand, having Gomez onboard means fans can likely expect another Latin crossover, similar to Invasion of Privacy’s massive hit “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Notably absent from the lineup is SZA, who wrote, “Lemme send this verse, chile” under Cardi B’s album announcement back in June. “I feel like she’s been really tired because she’s been on tour, and then on top of that, I don’t know,” the rapper told Billboard about them possibly working together earlier this month. “Maybe she did do the verse. I’ve been hearing other conversations. We’ll see about that.”

AM I THE DRAMA? is just a few days away. While we wait for the full-length release, “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz” are currently available to stream.