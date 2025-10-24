Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cash Cobain performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park on July 14, 2024 in London, England and Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cash Cobain is in the middle of a legendary run. On Wednesday (Oct. 22), the sexy drill pioneer hinted that Drake could appear on his upcoming album, Party With Slizzy.

During a sit-down with HOT 97’s Nessa Diab, Cobain broke down how their “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2” collaboration came together, talked about Drake’s tentatively titled “Trump Tower,” and teased whether they have more songs tucked away. “Is Drake going to be on the new album?” she asked, to which the “Dunk Contest” hitmaker laughed and answered, “God is great. He has to be on the new album.”

Cobain also mentioned that Sexyy Red and Travis Scott are at the top of his “wish list” for features. He notably produced Don Toliver’s “ICE AGE,” featuring the Houston rapper, though they haven’t worked together since. Meanwhile, both Cobain and Red appeared on separate tracks on Justin Bieber’s SWAG in July.

Unfortunately, the rapper-producer didn’t confirm when fans can expect his next full-length release. However, PLAY CASH COBAIN came out in 2024, so he’s definitely overdue for another one.

Cobain and Drake first united on “Calling For You” from For All The Dogs. Revisiting “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2” — which premiered during the third Iceman livestream last month — the Bronx native said, “I just did the beat.”

“I shot the video for it and all that. Who I got in the video? I got Rubi Rose, Loe Shimmy, [and] a couple [other] people,” he continued. “And The Boy seen it. He’s like, ‘Nah, I’m getting on this.’” The updated version came with Cobain spitting bars on the opening verse, plus new rhymes from Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

While fans wait for Cobain’s next album — whenever it arrives — he’s been keeping busy. Recently, he popped up on Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? cut “Better Than You” and linked up with BunnaB for their viral hit “H**s Be Mad.”