Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake at Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake’s latest livestream featured a new track, “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2,” featuring Cash Cobain.

PARTYNEXTDOOR’s hook from the original $ome $exy $ongs 4 U cut was reworked for the new version of the track.

The episode also teased a new track with Yeat and included a bar referencing last summer’s drama.

On Thursday (Sept. 4) night, Drake dropped the third episode of his series named after his forthcoming ninth studio album, Iceman.

Unlike the first two episodes, the Canadian rapper shared plenty of unreleased music during the over 90-minute stream. Around the 16-minute mark, fans get their first taste with the tentatively titled “That’s Just How I Feel,” where Drake admits he “f**ked up last summer.” It’s hard not to connect that line to his very public feud with Kendrick Lamar, who most notably dropped “Not Like Us.”

As the drive continues, Drake slips into a freestyle about “how bad they want to see me go.” Then, roughly a half hour in, the Pinocchio men who shadowed him in the last episode reappear. They're spotted sitting around a table, with one scribbling the word “legacy” onto the tablecloth.

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers are introduced to “SOMEBODY LOVES ME PT. 2” featuring Cash Cobain. It is the only track from the episode to make it onto streaming platforms on Friday (Aug. 5) at midnight. The sexy-drill pioneer opens with the first verse, with Drake — or Slizzy Drizzy, as he calls himself — coming in right after. PARTYNEXTDOOR’s chorus from the original $ome $exy $ongs 4 U cut gets a slight rework to fit the up-tempo beat, plus he adds a brief new verse.

Arguably, the most exciting part of the stream arrives when Drake links up with Yeat in a nightclub to tease their unreleased collaboration. During his verse, the Grammy Award-winning rapper name-drops Ja Morant and Nicki Minaj: “Jump like Ja Morant, she 'bout to jump, 'bout to jump / Lil' girls trip, lil' photo dump, yeah, what? / Just like Nicki said, money make her c**, what? What?”

Closing out the livestream, a ’90s-inspired R&B vocal soundtracks the final minutes. “Don’t walk away, you’ve got your love locked up from me,” they sing. “Iceman, baby, why are you so cold? Freeze the world, freeze the world.” Take a look at the full stream here.