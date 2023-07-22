Image Image Credit Matthew Baker / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Central Cee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2025 is Central Cee’s year. On Tuesday (Jan. 28), the London rapper announced his 39-date “CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS WORLD TOUR,” slated to begin in April.

Starting with the European leg, Cench will begin the trek at Norway’s Oslo Spektrum, followed by stops in Copenhagen, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris, Birmingham and London, to name a few. He will bring the run to a halt on April 27 at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro before making his way to North America just a few days later.

As for the U.S. and Canada dates, Central Cee is expected to take on Portland’s Roseland Theater on May 2. From there, fans can catch him performing in Los Angeles, Houston, Detroit, Chicago, New York City, Boston and Montreal, among others. If we are lucky, he might even bring out former collaborators like 21 Savage (“GBP”) and Lil Baby (“BAND4BAND”) at the Atlanta show, Drake (“On The Radar Freestyle”) in Toronto or Ice Spice (“Did It First”) in Brooklyn.

Tickets will be up for grabs starting on Friday (Jan. 31) at 10 a.m. local time, with the presale expected to take place on Wednesday (Jan. 29). The Australia and New Zealand tickets are scheduled for release the following week.

Released on Jan. 24, CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS further cemented Central Cee’s place as a global superstar. The 17-song offering arrived with “Gen Z Luv” and “Limitless,” as well as guest appearances from Dave, Skepta and Young Miko. The BRIT Awards nominee also teamed up with Lil Durk on “Truth In The Lies,” which got a visual on Monday (Jan. 27).

Interestingly, Central Cee’s collaboration with Drake was vaulted. “I don’t like it when people can guess these kinds of things right away,” he told “FunX” radio host Fernando Halman. “A lot of people didn’t see it coming that Drake is not on the album.”