Image Image Credit Screenshot from Central Cee’s “Truth in the Lies” video Image Alt Central Cee and Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coming hot on the heels of CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS, Central Cee delivered the much-awaited visuals for Lil Durk-assisted “Truth In The Lies” on Monday (Jan. 27).

Directed by Jerry Productions, the video largely consisted of footage before Lil Durk’s arrest in October 2024. The 2 ½-minute clip followed him and Central Cee for a game of FIFA, shopping sprees in Paris and more. “Leave Chanel with hoods on, I like to shop in private / Palm Jumeirah trip, I'm in Dubai, I'm on an island / You get what you want if you just take care of assignments,” the Grammy Award winner spat.

Later in the chorus, Central Cee rapped, “Without your love, feelin' suicidal, but I keep my head up / Without the pounds, couldn't count on you, that's why I need my bread up.” Watch the video for the “So Sick”-sampling offering below.

CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS hit streaming services on Friday (Jan. 24) with fan favorites like “BAND4BAND” featuring Lil Baby, “Gen Z Luv” and “Limitless.” The project also includes contributions from Young Miko, as well as London heavyweights Dave and Skepta. Before the album’s release, Central Cee linked up with 21 Savage for their Cole Bennett-directed “GBP” music video.

Interestingly, on the album’s opening cut, “No Introduction,” Cench shouted out his “Truth In The Lies” collaborator and the late King Von: “The big dot-dot ain't little like Durk, it's OTF like, ‘Long live Von’ / The U.K.'s not what you see on films, bro's in the block with the longest wand.”

Since his arrest, fans unfortunately have not received many updates on Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial. His defense team and prosecutors agreed to reschedule the hearing from Jan. 7 to Oct. 14, citing the case’s “so unusual and so complex” nature. With the number of defendants involved — five of his Only The Family associates were also taken into custody — they argued it was “unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings or for the trial itself.”