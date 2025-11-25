Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Central Cee attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Central Cee’s fashion pivot reflects a broader shift in TikTok-driven streetwear trends.

The TikTok clip sparked a wave of jokes, with fans calling him the “final boss” of the trend.

His switch-up taps into a growing fashion shift among young Black men on social media.

Central Cee has joined the quarter-zip movement.

On Monday (Nov. 24), the “BAND4BAND” rapper swapped his Nike Tech fleece for a quarter-zip sweater, just like a good portion of young men across the internet have been doing these past few weeks. In a TikTok video, Cee filmed himself vibing to EsDeeKid and Rico Ace’s “Phantom” in a parking garage while sipping a matcha.

Though he didn’t caption the post, the comments immediately got their jokes off. “Nike Tech’s most loyal person just switched up,” one reply read. Another person joked, “I can smell the prices of quarter zips skyrocketing rn.”

“Central Cee in quarter zips before GTA 6 is crazy,” someone else hilariously wrote, while a separate user crowned Cee the “performative final boss.” See the clip below.

For anyone who hasn’t been keeping up, Cee is a Nike Tech loyalist through and through. He’s so dedicated, in fact, that in February, he claimed he inspired Americans to start wearing them. “Me, I’m humble innit,” he said in a clip shared online. “But at the same time, I like to think that man put a lot of man on to the Nike Tech thing.”

The rapper continued, “You see the influence. Even like in America, people be rocking the Techs like they’re us.”

In January, Cee released his long-awaited debut album, CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS. The 17-track project featured Lil Baby (“Truth In The Lies”), 21 Savage (“GBP”), and Skepta (“Ten”), among others. Many fans were also expecting a Drake collaboration on the LP, but the London rapper felt that would’ve been too predictable.

“I don’t like it when people can guess these kinds of things right away,” he told “FunX” radio host Fernando Halman. “A lot of people didn’t see it coming that Drake is not on the album.” Of course, Cee eventually collaborated with the Canadian star later in July on “Which One.”