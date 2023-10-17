Image Image Credit Simone Joyner/Contributor via Getty Images and Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake and Central Cee Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake and Central Cee earn a No. 23 Billboard Hot 100 chart debut with “Which One.”

The track is the second single from Drake’s upcoming album Iceman, following “What Did I Miss?”

Drake is currently tied with Michael Jackson with 13 No. 1 hits overall on the aforementioned chart.

Drake’s next chapter is officially underway. Luckily for him, early chart returns suggest it may not be another walk across rap’s icy summit.

His latest single, “Which One,” debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as the publication reported on Tuesday (Aug. 5). The collaboration with U.K. drill star Central Cee marks the second official single from Iceman, Drizzy’s forthcoming follow-up to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR. The joint LP notably debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and produced “NOKIA,” the viral hit that soared to No. 2 on the Hot 100 earlier this year.

Before “Which One,” the Toronto native kicked off his Iceman campaign with “What Did I Miss?” — a solo release that initially appeared poised to become his 14th No. 1 single. Instead, the song peaked at No. 2 before sliding out of the Top 30 weeks later.

Still, a No. 23 debut for “Which One” is far from insignificant, especially for a mid-summer release without a high-profile music video or major live performance rollout. Central Cee’s growing international presence likely contributed to the song’s strong placement, as did curiosity about the musical direction of Iceman, which so far leans darker and more reflective than the glossy melodies of Certified Lover Boy or For All the Dogs.

The Canadian hitmaker is no stranger to the Hot 100. In fact, he’s currently tied with Michael Jackson for the fourth-most No. 1 hits in Hot 100 history with 13 chart-toppers — a milestone he reached when “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole debuted at the top of said chart in late 2023. His legacy spans from early standouts like “Best I Ever Had” to global smashes like “One Dance,” “God’s Plan” and “Slime You Out.”

If you missed it, you can check out Drake and Cench’s “Which One,” which also appears on the second installment of his Iceman rollout series, here.