Key Takeaways:

The “GUILT TRIPPIN” collaboration between Central Cee and Sexyy Red blends U.K. drill and Southern rap, showcasing a unique cross-continental sound.

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” served as the meeting point for the two artists.

The trek also led Central Cee to connect with J. Cole, resulting in the track “H.Y.B.” with the Dreamville Records founder and Bas.

Drake is the ultimate playmaker, at least when it comes to music. On Thursday (July 17), Central Cee revealed that the Toronto star was the reason he and Sexyy Red ended up linking for their track “GUILT TRIPPIN.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Cench opened up about meeting the St. Louis superstar during 2023’s "It's All A Blur Tour.” She served as a supporting act toward the tail end of the run, while Central Cee opened up for a handful of shows earlier on.

“Big up, Drake,” he said. “That’s how I met her. That’s where we made the link,” adding, “I had the song. I sent her the song and then, yeah, the rest was it.” The record finally came out in June alongside a visual companion that, at the time of reporting, has over 6.5 million views.

“Drake connected a good few dots, so thanks to him,” Central Cee told Darden. Interestingly, that collaboration with Sexyy Red wasn’t the only one Drizzy played a role in setting up. The London rapper also shared that the “It’s All A Blur Tour” was also where he first met J. Cole.

“J. Cole must’ve been supporting [the tour]. I met him there,” he said, noting that he had come across a video online of the Dreamville founder listening to “Sprinter.” As most fans already know, that eventually led to the two working on “H.Y.B.” with Bas.

Check out Central Cee’s full sit-down with Darden below.

The CAN’T RUSH GREATNESS creator joined Drake last Sunday (July 13) during Wireless Festival, where the two teased a new song potentially dropping on Friday (July 18). If the release sticks to the same playbook as the Canadian artist’s “What Did I Miss?” drop, then fans can probably expect it to land around 9 p.m. ET.