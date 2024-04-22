Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

EVÎN, a German R&B artist, is the mystery voice featured on Drake’s “What Did I Miss?”

She confirmed her involvement via Instagram after fans speculated whose background vocals were on the song.

The collaboration came through producer Patron, with co-production from OZ, Tay Keith and others.

Drake surprised fans last Saturday (July 5) when he dropped “What Did I Miss?,” the first taste of his forthcoming solo LP, Iceman. Though listeners immediately picked up on a supposed diss aimed at LeBron James and a nod to Kendrick Lamar’s “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert, the identity of the track’s background singer remained a bit of a mystery, at least until now.

No, it’s not The Weeknd or even Majid Jordan. Thanks to some internet detective work, we now know the voice featured on “What Did I Miss?” belongs to German singer-songwriter EVÎN. “What you actually missed is that you can hear me on [Drake’s] new record. I‘m literally lost for words and so [grateful] for everything,” she confirmed on Instagram.

EVÎN landed the placement on the song by way of Patron, who co-produced “What Did I Miss?” alongside OZ, London Cyr, Tay Keith and many more.

Who Is EVÎN?

According to her artist bio, EVÎN began independently releasing music in 2020 with longtime collaborators Karl Kindermann and Jako. Her sound combines R&B and soul, described in her own words as having “melancholic vibes sometimes driven by beats and sometimes in the shape of pure melodic, soulful songs.” That makes complete sense considering the artists she cites as influences: Jorja Smith, James Blake, ROSALÍA and FKA twigs, to name a few.

Apart from the recent Drake collaboration, EVÎN has dropped plenty of music throughout 2025. She began the year with “Thought It Was You,” before releasing “7” and “berlîn,” with both of the latter tracks landing on her hearts mîxtape.

Drake Has An Eye (And Ear) For Talent

EVÎN isn’t the first artist Drake has given a platform to, especially in the past year. Fans might recall his and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s recent joint project, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, featured contributions from rising talent Pimmie, who notably sang “PIMMIE’S DILEMMA.”

Just days after the tape dropped, the OVO Sound founder shared another unreleased cut featuring New Orleans bounce artist Heaven. "No $$$AMPLE CLEARANCE for my goat," he captioned an audio clip from his burner Instagram account, @plottttwistttttt.