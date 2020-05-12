Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Latto and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Latto gave Drake a shoutout for inspiring her trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands via Instagram.

Drake has referenced the island in multiple songs, including “Desires” and “Jumbotron S**t Poppin.”

The two artists recently performed together at Wireless Festival 2025.

Latto knows about the Turks and Caicos Islands, all thanks to Drake.

On Thursday (July 17), the “Big Mama” rapper posted an Instagram Story of a customs form she was filling out ahead of her trip to the British overseas territory. Instead of selecting an option like “Travel Agent” or “TV” for how she learned of the islands, Latto simply wrote, “Drake.”

To be fair, the Toronto artist has name-dropped Turks and Caicos more times than we can count. On 2020’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes, he referenced the tropical hotspot twice — first on his Future collababoration “Desires” (“I see you back in Turks / Remember who took you there first”), and again on the Playboi Carti-assisted “Pain 1993.”

Other tracks in which Drake has mentioned the islands include “Jumbotron S**t Poppin,” DJ Khaled’s “GREECE” and “POPSTAR,” and “Omertà,” just to name a few.

Latto has been racking up the stamps in her passport, presumably way before summer even started. Her “Big Mama Takes Europe Tour” took her across the pond with stops in London, Berlin and Amsterdam, where she certainly made sure to lean into her recent collaboration with U.K. rapper Nemzzz, “ART.” Then, in July, she popped back up onstage with Drake during his headlining run at Wireless Festival.

Plus, let’s not forget she jetted off to Jamaica earlier in the year to film the video for her May single “Somebody.” It marked Brooklyn Nikole’s directorial debut, with the song itself interpolating Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody?”

Last year, Drake and Latto teamed up for their first-ever collaboration, “Housekeeping Knows.” They gave the track its live debut during the Toronto stop of her “Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour.” Before launching into a rendition of the song, the Canadian star said, “Before you get started, ‘cause I know you’re ‘bout to take ‘em on a journey, but please make some noise for this girl. She’s killing s**t right now.”