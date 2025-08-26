Image Image Credit Julia Beverly/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chance The Rapper at a ‘STAR LINE’ meet-and-greet Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

STAR LINE, Chance the Rapper’s first full-length release since 2019, debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard 200.

The album features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Jazmine Sullivan, and Vic Mensa, among others.

Chance will support the project with his “And We Back Tour,” kicking off in September.

Chance the Rapper has officially returned to the charts with STAR LINE, his long-awaited second studio LP. Released independently on Aug. 15, the project debuted at No. 22 on the Billboard 200.

The total combines streaming activity, track-equivalent albums (TEA), and pure sales. Hits Daily Double reported that STAR LINE moved approximately 22,310 units overall, including about 6,550 in traditional purchases. That figure aligned with Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, where the project entered at No. 7 with “nearly 7,000” sold — giving Chance his third Top 10 on that tally.

While Chance didn’t crack the Billboard 200’s Top 20, the performance reflects a solid showing in a competitive release window. Fellow Hip Hop and R&B names like Gunna and SZA remain chart fixtures, but Chance managed to edge into the Top 25 without major label backing.

STAR LINE arrived six years after Chance’s debut studio album, The Big Day. The new set features a stacked guest list: Lil Wayne, Jazmine Sullivan, Jay Electronica, Smino, BabyChiefDoIt, Joey BADA$$, Young Thug, and longtime Chicago collaborator Vic Mensa. Sonically and thematically, it drew inspiration from Marcus Garvey’s Black Star Line movement, as well as Chance’s travels to various countries and art fairs worldwide. According to Rolling Stone, he described the record as “steeped in travel and personal change,” reflecting life lessons gathered over the past several years.

“Going to Ghana, reconnecting with a lot of my family, going through relationships changing, getting divorced — there’s a lot of things that happened between my last project and this day,” he told the publication.

Fans will soon get the opportunity to hear the songs live. Chance kicks off his “And We Back Tour” on Sept. 26 in Houston, with dates running through October before a finale in Los Angeles. Take a look at the full tour schedule below.