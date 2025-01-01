Image Image Credit Amanda Edwards / Contributor via Getty Images and Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey, Olandria Carthen and Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

"Love Island USA" Season 7 finally came to an end on Sunday (July 13). While Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales ultimately left the villa as the winners, there was one more couple social media couldn’t stop rooting for: Olandria Carthen and Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe. As it turns out, Chlöe knew they were the real deal “since day one,” too.

“Every time with the challenges, they would just look so cute together,” the “Have Mercy” singer shared on “Aftersun,” seen in Episode 35, which aired on Saturday (July 12). She added, “The kisses would be extra passionate, and I was like, ‘Nah, something’s there.’”

For context, Carthen and Vansteenberghe shared plenty of steamy moments throughout Season 7. In the first episode, according to USA Today, he kissed her while she was blindfolded. They also locked lips again during the lumberjack-themed challenge in Week 2, despite Vansteenberghe already being coupled with Cierra Ortega.

Chlöe continued, “He would pick her up, and you see her nice, plump, juicy booty, and he’s looking like he’s handling it. I was like, ‘Something is here.’”

The Trouble In Paradise creator has been Team Olandria since the start of Season 7. In June, she claimed that Carthen had the “best body” on the show. She emphasized, “Her outfit game is [up here]. She’s gorgeous. How are you not all over her? Am I the only one feeling this way?”

She even called out the male contestants: “Why are you not all over her? Why are you giving her pecks as if you all are in kindergarten?” For those who haven’t been keeping up, Carthen was originally coupled with Taylor Williams, who eventually partnered with Clarke Carraway before both were eliminated from the villa last Tuesday (July 8).