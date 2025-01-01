Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Peacock / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe at the 2024 BET Awards and Olandria Carthen Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Chlöe called out the men of “Love Island USA” for not showing more love to Olandria Carthen.

Though she didn’t mention any names, the "Have Mercy” hitmaker seemingly referred to contestant Taylor Williams.

Despite her early connection with Williams, Carthen has not received the attention many fans expected.

Chlöe has some questions for the guys — well, specifically one guy — on Season 7 of “Love Island USA.” Taking to Snapchat on Monday (June 23), the “Have Mercy” singer just needed to know why Olandria Carthen wasn't getting more affection after all these episodes.

“Is this a safe place? Because if it is, I just want to ask something,” she started. “You have the Olandria. How are you not all over her? You have been coupled up for how long now?” She was presumably calling out Taylor Williams, who’d been paired with Carthen from day one.

“Why are you not all over her? Why are you giving her pecks as if you all are in kindergarten?” Chlöe continued before going on to list all of Carthen’s credentials: “She has the best body. Her outfit game is [up here]. She’s gorgeous. How are you not all over her? Am I the only one feeling this way?”

The Atlanta singer isn’t the only celebrity who's been tuning into “Love Island USA” lately. Megan Thee Stallion actually stopped by during last Thursday’s (June 19) episode to promote her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line and host a twerking and limbo challenge. The Houston Hottie also introduced two new contestants to the villa: TJ Palma and Andreina Santos.

“It’s so easy to watch people on TV and just forget that these are real human beings,” Megan said, defending the Season 7 cast from some of the backlash they’ve received. “These are real ladies. These are real women with real feelings.”

Music-wise, 2025 has been relatively quiet for Chlöe, who dropped her sophomore album, Trouble In Paradise, just last year. The 16-track project featured a long-awaited reunion with Halle Bailey on “Want Me,” along with collaborations from YG Marley, Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih and Anderson .Paak.