Chlöe doesn’t take her private life lightly, and understandably so. On Wednesday (Jan. 8), the “Surprise” singer joined Scott Mills and Derrick Johnson on “The Breakfast Club” to talk about the forthcoming NAACP Image Awards. However, the sit-down took an admittedly awkward turn when she was asked about her rumored romance with Burna Boy.

About halfway through the interview, guest host Loren LoRosa asked Chlöe if she’d be bringing a date to the ceremony, which airs on Feb. 22 via BET and CBS. The songstress responded, “My godmom and my manager,” followed by her being questioned about whether Burna Boy would be there. “You’ll have to ask him,” she replied.

“You’re here, he’s not,” LoRosa shot back before bringing up footage of the two artists together in Nigeria in December 2024. Chlöe, reasonably trying to steer the conversation elsewhere, shared, “Nigeria was so beautiful. I had the best time. I had some good food. I had pepper soup. I had lots of spicy chicken. Really good.”

Unfortunately, the detour didn’t last long, with Charlamagne Tha God evidently growing impatient with all the beating around the bush. “We want to know, is that your boo?” LoRosa asked directly, to which Chlöe politely answered, “Well, I’m a grown woman. I had a great time in Nigeria.” She noted, “He’s a grown man, just like I’m a grown woman.”

Moments later, Chlöe acknowledged that, like many women in music, her celebrity status naturally sparks curiosity about her love life. “Honestly, I don’t mind. I hate to say this, but it’s my life. It’s what I signed up for,” she said before adding, “I don’t think it should ever be pissiness toward the people that ask me.”

As for the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, the singer’s “Boy Bye” is vying for Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album. On Tuesday (Jan. 7), she and Johnson announced the list of nominations on “CBS Mornings.”