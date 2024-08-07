Image Image Credit Omar Vega / Stringer via Getty Images and Wagner Meier / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Saweetie, 21 Savage Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Saweetie took to the internet to shut down the claims that she and 21 Savage were together during her recent trip to Dubai. In a Dec. 7 interview with social media channel Mystery Fashionist, a fan in the comment section pointed out the irony of her using the phrase “Big mama” — a song by Latto with the same title — especially since people believed she was out with 21 Savage, prompting her to quickly respond in the comments to clear the air.

Clapping back to the user who stated, “Messy starting like that w all the 21 cheating on Latto w her speculations,” the “My Type” emcee responded, “literally never met him. Go get some money & get off the internet. BROKEYYYYYY.” While it is not confirmed by either party, many people suspect that 21 Savage and Latto are an item. Therefore, Saweetie using Latto’s songs in her response was appreciated by fans.

One fan responded saying, “It’s crazy how Latto or 21 never confirmed them dating LMAO yall gotta stay out people business fr.” Someone else said, “Can we start at the point where we don’t even know if Latto and 21 savage are together.”

Recently, the “Icy” rapper shed details about her forthcoming debut album. After confirming that the project would see the light of day in 2025, she told “Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper, “I feel like I finally know myself. I felt like I was constantly in this weird transition phase, especially with recording, like, ‘What am I even talking about?’”

Saweetie has been releasing music commercially for over seven years. She has had massive success with singles like “Best Friend,” “Icy Girl” and “Tap In.” Recently, the Bay Area native tapped into her Mariah Carey bag by dropping off two different holiday songs. When describing the records she said, “I wanted to create two songs that really spoke to the two sides of Christmas. I have ‘Big Santa,’ where I’m like, ‘Big Daddy, what are you getting me?’ And my other Christmas song is a little softer. It’s like ‘Cater 2 U’ vibes.”

Check out the visual for “I Want You This Christmas” after the jump.