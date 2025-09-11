Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chloe Bailey attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Chlöe dropped “keep watching” after fans pushed for a full song release of her viral beat-making clip.

The track is currently streaming on YouTube and social media.

The singer’s sister, Halle Bailey, has also teased new music, hinting at a Chloe x Halle reunion with a genre-blending sound.

Chlöe’s talent really has no ceiling. On Wednesday (Sept. 10), the Grammy Award-winning singer gave “keep watching” an official release alongside a visual, thanks to overwhelming support from her fans.

“I finished the song just for you guys! After you gassed me up from the making of the beat video,” she wrote, referencing the viral clip of herself producing the instrumental last month. The original Instagram post amassed nearly a quarter of a million likes and over 13,000 comments. “Here it is! From my computer, straight to your ears,” Chlöe added.

“keep watching” technically marks her first solo release of the year, though the song is only available via her socials and YouTube at the moment. Last month, however, she hopped on a remix of Full Blown and Yung Bredda’s “The Greatest Bend Over (Take It Easy)” alongside MOLIY.

It also looks like we might be getting a much-needed reunion from Chlöe and her sister, Halle Bailey, before 2025 ends. In an interview with REVOLT, the “Angel” singer was asked if fans can expect new music from the two together. “You can,” she replied. “So, I have some more stuff coming, and I’m [making an announcement]. There’s something with my sister that I did… It’s a mixture of R&B, alternative and a few pop elements in there.”

The two last collaborated on “Want Me” from Chlöe’s sophomore album, Trouble In Paradise. Speaking of which, she celebrated the project’s first anniversary last month. “My second album, my baby… It gets finer with time like a bottle of wine,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a few outtakes from the era. “Better stream her up while I cook up even more magic.”

Of course, the “Have Mercy” hitmaker hasn’t let the year go to waste, even if fans have mostly gotten covers and song snippets. In April, Chlöe revealed she wrapped up filming a new project, rumored to be the Malcolm D. Lee-directed Help.