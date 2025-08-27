Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images, and Phillip Faraone / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ravyn Lenae at Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty, MOLIY at 2025 BET Awards, PinkPantheress at Variety Power of Young Hollywood party 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The 2025 playlist leans into softer, more introspective sounds that span multiple genres.

Ravyn Lenae, MOLIY, and PinkPantheress are among the standout artists shaping this year’s summer vibe.

Despite low energy levels overall, Hip Hop still made its mark, with tracks from Drake, Lil Tecca, and BigXthaPlug.

Spotify’s Songs of Summer 2025 list is here. On Wednesday (Aug. 27), the annual roundup spotlighted artists like Ravyn Lenae, MOLIY, and Sabrina Carpenter, among many others.

Topping the list was Warren’s “Ordinary,” the season’s most-streamed track — and the same single that famously blocked Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” from hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” also earned a spot as a strong follow-up to her viral smash “Espresso.”

Next up was MOLIY’s star-studded remix of “Shake It To The Max (FLY),” which secured a spot on the list thanks to features from Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea. Spotify also praised Lenae’s “Love Me Not” for its “warm, nostalgic groove that feels like a hazy summer evening.”

According to the streaming platform’s data — which factored in tempos, rhythm stability, and beat strength — this season was the “least danceable and lowest-energy summer for music,” at least across the Northern Hemisphere.

While the season didn’t belong to Hip Hop outright, the Songs of Summer 2025 playlist still had familiar names sprinkled throughout its 40 tracks. PinkPantheress’ “Illegal” landed at No. 6, PLUTO and YKNIECE’s “WHIM WHAMMIE” hit No. 15, and Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” followed at No. 17.

Other records included Lil Tecca’s “Dark Thoughts,” BigXthaPlug’s “All The Way” with Bailey Zimmerman, WizTheMc’s “Show Me Love” featuring Tyla, BB trickz’s “Super,” and Drake’s “NOKIA.”

Notably, all of the Top 5 songs featured on this year’s Songs of Summer list lined up with Spotify’s early predictions back in May. That is, except for “Manchild,” which arrived the next month.

For context, last year’s Top 5 picks were Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” and Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

In Spotify’s own words, “The season’s not over yet.” That means there’s still time for a few surprise tracks to sneak their way into the spotlight before summer officially winds down.