Key Takeaways:

Bryson Tiller says Chris Brown’s flawless performances make him nervous to go onstage.

He called the “Breezy Bowl XX Tour” the best of his career, even over his solo runs.

Tiller said he’d step away from being an artist to write for Drake and Brown for the rest of his career.

Bryson Tiller has nothing but love for Chris Brown. On Thursday (Aug. 21), the singer stopped by the “New Rory & Mal” podcast, where he opened up about supporting the “Residuals” hitmaker on his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.” Tiller also admitted he’s long been a fan of Brown’s artistry — and it shows.

“Man, I’ve learned so much from Chris just being on this tour. He’s such a great human,” Tiller said of his “It Depends” collaborator, adding, “He really loves this s**t.” The two artists hit the road together for the European leg of the trek back in July, and since then Tiller has picked up countless gems along the way.

“He gives it 150 percent. I be waiting, like, ‘What day is he gon’ have a bad show?’ He [doesn’t] have bad shows. Maybe sometimes the audio’s a little f**ked up and he can’t hear himself,” Tiller noted, before pointing out that’s not really in Brown’s control. The “Exchange” creator added, “When he gets on that stage, he does his thing.”

That level of performance sometimes adds pressure for Tiller. “For me, sometimes I get out there and the crowd’s just kind of like dead, just not giving a f**k,” he admitted. “I’m just like, ‘Oh s**t, I’m a little nervous now.’”

In the bigger picture, he called the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” the best tour of his career so far, surpassing even his solo runs and time supporting The Weeknd.

Elsewhere in the episode, Tiller entertained the idea of what he’d do if Drake — whose OVO label he once hoped to sign with — or Brown asked him to write for them full-time. “I would stop being an artist right away,” he said. “Every time I release some stuff, it eats away at me. It’s a huge energy pull.”