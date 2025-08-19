Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kevin Hart at the 2025 BET Awards and Chris Brown performing in New Jersey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kevin Hart and Ludacris brought humor and energy to the “It Depends” challenge.

Chris Brown reposted Hart’s attempt with emojis, signaling his approval despite the comedian’s offbeat moves.

The challenge has already seen participation from Bryson Tiller, Savannah James and The OMG Girlz.

Kevin Hart finally gave in to the “It Depends” challenge. On Tuesday (Aug. 19), the comedian shared his attempt at the viral dance, and of course, he had to add his own spin.

“I see the messages. Everybody’s saying, ‘Oh my God, Kev, when [are] you gon’ do the Chris Brown challenge? When you gon’ do the f**king dance challenge?’ You know what? You asked, and you shall receive,” Hart told his viewers before Ludacris jumped in.

After taking a shot, Hart queued up “It Depends” and threw down his own hilarious version. “Warning shot, n**ga. I can do that whenever I want,” he said. “You know why? ‘Cause you never had a d**k like this.”

According to the internet, Hart has the confidence but missed the choreography. As one fan put it, he did “all the moves but in the wrong order.” Taraji P. Henson chimed in with a perfectly bewildered, “What in tarnation is goings ons?” while Niecy Nash added a meme of herself saying, “Wait, what?”

Opinions aside, Brown gave his approval. The 11:11 singer reposted Hart’s clip on his Instagram feed with laughing face and fire emojis.

The comedian is just the latest in a long line of celebrities to jump on the “It Depends” challenge. Since the track’s release in July, we’ve seen The OMG Girlz, Savannah James, Jacob Latimore and even Bryson Tiller — who’s actually featured on the song — all give the dance a go.

Whether anyone’s managed to top Brown’s original is up for debate, but what’s clear is this isn’t his first viral moment of 2025. Earlier this year, TikTok ran with the “Residuals” challenge, fueled by Tank and later picked up by artists like Mario, Trevor Jackson and Chlöe.

So far, there’s no official word on whether “It Depends” ties into a larger body of work. However, judging by the artwork and how closely it mirrors “Holy Blindfold,” there's a good chance it could be part of something bigger.