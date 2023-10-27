Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown is currently being held in police custody in London. On Friday (May 16), District Judge Joanne Hirst ruled he should remain detained without bail over accusations that he struck a music producer with a bottle. The alleged incident took place in a London nightclub back in February 2023.

According to People, Hirst decided that his charges were "too serious" for a magistrates' court to hear them, so he’ll be headed to Southwark Crown Court on June 13. As for why he was denied bail, the judge reportedly received evidence that proved him to be a "flight risk." Brown could face up to 16 years in prison if found guilty.

About The Alleged Altercation Between Chris Brown And Abe Diaw

In November 2023, producer Abe Diaw sued Brown over the alleged altercation, claiming that the singer struck him over the head with a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle at London’s Tape Club. He reported serious injuries, including cuts on his head and torn leg ligaments, as well as “serious emotional distress and trauma,” according to TMZ.

Both Diaw and prosecutor Hannah Nicholls have reportedly claimed that the alleged attack was captured on CCTV footage. As previously reported by Rap-Up, the video was turned over to the local police afterward. Diaw supposedly knew Brown for “at least seven” years prior to filing the suit.

What Happens To The “Breezy Bowl” Now?

2025 was shaping up to be huge for Brown, especially since he's set to kick off his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” next month. However, now that’s up in the air. If he does, in fact, remain detained until his hearing, the 11:11 singer will likely miss the tour’s opening dates in Amsterdam (June 8) and Hamburg (June 11). The same goes for his Frankfurt show, which is scheduled the same day he’s expected to appear before the court.

Bryson Tiller was set to join the artist as a supporting act for the tour, with Summer Walker and Jhené Aiko stepping in for its North American dates.