Chris Brown is feeling good and is clearly excited to start his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour”! On Wednesday (May 28), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a video of himself and his backup dancers running through moves to “Wall To Wall.”

“Breezy bowl onwayz!!! This summer of fun!” Brown captioned the video, which quickly amassed over 2 million likes on TikTok. “From [the] cage to [the] stage,” someone wrote in the comments section, obviously referencing the musician’s first social media post since being released on bail in his U.K. assault trial. Another person said, “I watched this an unhealthy [number] of times.”

“Chris Brown doing his own TikTok challenge is crazy,” a separate reply read. The Indigo artist’s aforementioned 2007 classic has been going absolutely wild on the platform lately. In fact, the “So many look good in here / I just don't know which one I want” soundbite already has over 815,000 video creations.

Interestingly enough, quite a bit of Brown’s older hits have seen a major resurgence leading up to his stadium tour. Both “Deuces” and “New Flame” spiked in TikTok usage earlier this month, while the “Residuals” verse challenge had a pretty big moment in February.

Brown’s “Breezy Bowl Tour” will begin on June 8 in Amsterdam, with subsequent shows planned for Hamburg, Frankfurt, Manchester and Cardiff. It’s worth mentioning that after the last-mentioned stop, the artist is scheduled to appear in court on June 20 regarding an alleged incident in which he reportedly hit a music producer at a London nightclub.

Assuming everything goes smoothly, Brown will wrap up the European leg of the tour on July 5. He'll then bring that same energy to North America from July 30 to Oct. 18. Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller are slated to join him as supporting acts at select shows along the way.

The “Breezy Bowl Tour” is just days away, and Brown is clearly tapping into nostalgia and viral energy to set the tone for his trek. As the “Wall To Wall” challenge continues to heat up, so is the anticipation of seeing the 11:11 creator live — and the internet is here for it.