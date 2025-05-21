Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown is a free man. On Wednesday (May 21), a London court set bail at £5 million (roughly $6.7 million) for the “Residuals” hitmaker. Just last week he was taken into police custody for allegedly hitting a music producer over the head with a bottle during a nightclub incident in 2023.

According to CNN, Brown was required to pay £4 million up front, with an additional £1 million due within the next seven days. The news network also reported that the Grammy Award-winning singer was ordered to surrender his passport, except for when he needs to leave the country for his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour,” which is slated to begin in June.

Brown reportedly wasn’t in attendance when Judge Tony Baumgartner handed down the ruling, and as of now, he hasn’t been asked to enter a plea. Additional bail conditions include staying at a specific court-approved address, avoiding contact with the alleged victim, steering clear of the Tape nightclub and not “applying for international travel documents,” per BBC.

What We Know About The Charges Against Chris Brown

As Rap-Up previously reported, producer Abe Diaw filed a lawsuit against Brown following the alleged incident, accusing the singer of hitting him over the head with a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle at London’s Tape Club. The producer reportedly sustained severe injuries, including cuts to his head, torn leg ligaments and “serious emotional distress and trauma.”

Omololu Akinlolu — a friend of Brown also known as HoodyBaby — was also charged alongside the 11:11 artist for the same incident. It’s worth noting that Brown was initially scheduled to return to court on June 13. However, as AP News noted, both artists will now face a judge on June 20.

As long as the “Residuals” singer complies with the court’s conditions, it looks like the original stops of his "Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour" will proceed as planned. He’s due to open the European leg with a sold-out show in Amsterdam on June 8, then continue the trek with another concert in Hamburg.

Other major cities he’s set to visit before his court appearance include Frankfurt, two back-to-back nights in Manchester, and Cardiff. Bryson Tiller is expected to join him on the road as a supporting act.