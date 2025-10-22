Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Maury Phillips / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown attends Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour Afterparty Hosted by Chris Brown and Kevin McCall attends "Young Legend Nights" Performance Series hosted by Sean Young & YLE at Avalon Hollywood Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Social media is convinced Chris Brown reacted to Kevin McCall following his plea for financial assistance. On Tuesday (Oct. 21) night, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a social media post about not being able to cross a “burnt bridge,” coincidentally just a day after his former “Deuces” collaborator revealed he was relying on EBT.

“Remember this: You can’t walk across a burnt bridge,” Brown wrote via his Instagram Stories. “And you know what’s funnier than a troll? A broke one.” The post arrived after McCall’s Monday (Oct. 20) appearance on the “Back On Figg” podcast, where he tearfully asked, "Why the f**k [do] I got an EBT card and this n***a is [on the ‘Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour’] and made $90-whatever-the-f**k million?"

“Can I get $25,000 for them four songs I owe you, bro?” he continued. "I can't even get nothing… Y'all n**gas wanna see a n**ga cry on here so y'all can think I'm a b**ch."

While McCall’s emotional interview might’ve earned him some sympathy, the internet quickly dug up his past comments about Brown — some of which were made not long ago. For instance, the “Risk It All” artist recently accused Bryson Tiller of being gay for gifting the Virginia native a Lamborghini after the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” ended.

“[Bryson Tiller], I told you little bro! Crazy lightskin n**gas got the best b**sy! He got [you] hooked now, too?!” McCall allegedly wrote on Instagram. That said, even if help doesn’t come directly from Brown, it seems he might get it elsewhere. After the clip of McCall crying went viral, Young Thug offered to give him $25,000.

“Hit me, my n**ga,” the “Digits” rapper wrote on X. “I’ll give [you] the $25,000 [you] need, and I [know Brown] would give it to [you] also, bro. He a real one. N**gas [are] busy sometimes.” Humorously enough, someone replied to the post with a video of Brown taking jabs at McCall some years ago.

In addition to the aforementioned “Deuces,” McCall and Brown worked together on songs like “Strip,” “2012” and “No BS,” to mention a few.