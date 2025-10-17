Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Bryson Tiller performs during 2023 One Music Festival at Piedmont Park and Chris Brown performs during Chris Brown In Concert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Bryson Tiller was feeling extremely generous after wrapping up his run as the opener for Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour.” On Friday (Oct. 17), the singer revealed that he bought the “No Guidance” hitmaker a Lamborghini as a thank-you gift.

“Thank you, Chris Brown. [I] know you didn’t need another Lambo, but I’ll forever be thankful for you bringing me on your first-ever stadium tour!” Tiller wrote, alongside a video of an all-black Lamborghini. The post was fittingly soundtracked by Brown’s “Thank You.”

The Louisville, Kentucky star continued, “I just wanna reiterate to Team Breezy that this gift wouldn’t be possible without y'all! So, it’s not just from me; it’s from us.” See the clip below.

Tiller previously called the “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” the best run of his career during an appearance on the “New Rory & Mal” podcast. “Man, I’ve learned so much from Chris just being on this tour. He’s such a great human,” the T R A P S O U L artist explained. “He gives it 150 percent. I be waiting, like, ‘What day is he gon’ have a bad show?’ He [doesn’t] have bad shows.”

In fact, Brown’s stage presence was so consistently impressive that Tiller admitted feeling “a little nervous” at times. “For me, sometimes I get out there and the crowd’s just kind of like dead, just not giving a f**k,” he said. “I’m just like, ‘Oh s**t.’”

Not only did Brown and Tiller tour Europe and North America together, but they also put up massive numbers with “It Depends.” Since the song dropped in July, celebrities like B2K, The OMG Girlz, Savannah James, Jacob Latimore and even Kevin Hart joined in on the viral dance challenge.

Then, at midnight on Friday, Usher jumped on the remix. The Atlanta singer made for a great addition to the song, considering it already sampled his “Nice & Slow.” In the opening verse, he crooned, “Oh, got a call from Chris, sayin' that he wanna do another remix / He done already took my hit and made another hit, ain't that a b**ch?”