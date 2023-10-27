Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown during 11:11 Tour in New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The civil lawsuit against Chris Brown over a 2023 London nightclub incident has been permanently dismissed.

Criminal charges remain active in the UK, including assault and possession of a weapon.

Despite legal issues, Brown’s European tour is moving forward, with a U.S. return scheduled for July 30 in Miami.

Chris Brown is no longer facing a lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023. On Monday (June 30), Billboard reported that Amadou “Abe” Diaw — who accused the “No Guidance” singer of hitting him with a tequila bottle — filed to dismiss the suit with prejudice, effectively closing the case for good.

According to the publication, a settlement could have been reached, though neither side has confirmed it. Regardless, Brown is still facing serious criminal charges, including one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, one count of assault and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

On June 20, Brown pleaded not guilty to the grievous bodily harm charge during a hearing at London’s Southwark Crown Court, per NBC News. He’s expected to enter pleas for the remaining charges at his next court appearance, scheduled for July 11. The trial itself isn’t set to begin until Oct. 26, 2026.

It’s been a rough stretch for Brown ahead of the trial, to say the least. In mid-May, he was taken into custody by UK police, just weeks before his “Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour” was slated to begin. At first, a judge denied him bail. However, that decision was later overturned, with Brown securing release on £5 million (about $6.7 million). He had to put down £4 million up front, then another £1 million within seven days.

The tour’s European leg is set to end in Paris on Saturday (July 5), but anyone worried about his return to the States can breathe easy. The “Residuals” hitmaker was granted permission to travel for the show run. His big stateside return will take place on July 30 in Miami, alongside Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, who supported him overseas. Jhené Aiko is also expected to join the trek alongside Tiller starting on Sept. 24.