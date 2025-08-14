Image Image Credit Scott Legato / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown performs during the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Ford Field Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown is raising awareness about something close to home. On Friday (Aug. 15) night, the “It Depends” singer used his platform to speak out about children going missing in his native Virginia.

“Am I the only one concerned about all these kids going missing in Virginia?” he wrote via his Instagram Stories. “Parents, make sure y’all [are] keeping an eye on y’all children, please.”

According to WDBJ7, 88 kids were reported missing in Virginia last week — a number slightly below the state’s weekly average of 98. The local outlet noted that Virginia “reports every missing child case to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” which often makes its numbers appear higher than those of other states. In most cases, the missing children are classified as endangered runaways rather than actual abductions.

It’s also worth mentioning that on Wednesday (Aug. 13), the Virginia State Police debunked rumors that 50 kids went missing within just 10 days. "[We are] not investigating any reports of mass abductions in Virginia, nor is there evidence of mass abductions occurring in Virginia," they said in a statement, per WSET ABC 13.

Brown has always spoken up about issues that matter to him. In January, he called for shorter sentences for inmates who volunteered alongside firefighters to help control the wildfires in Los Angeles. “The prisoners who were out there risking [their] lives need time [knocked] off their sentences,” he wrote on social media at the time. “Just saying.”

Meanwhile, musically speaking, the Grammy winner is still on a roll. Tank helped fuel the “Residuals” challenge earlier this year, TikTok rediscovered “Wall To Wall” in May, and now “It Depends” featuring Bryson Tiller is the latest to take over. B2K, Savannah James, and The OMG Girlz are just a few of the names who’ve joined in on the fun.