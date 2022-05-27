Image Image Credit David Crotty/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Chris Brown and Royalty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Chris Brown turned a “Breezy Bowl XX Tour” stop into an unforgettable night for one young fan and her mother. During Sunday’s (Aug. 10) show, the R&B superstar, alongside 11-year-old daughter Royalty, teamed up with influencer Zachery Dereniowski — known as MDMotivator — and the social impact platform Onefluent to surprise 13-year-old Gabby and her mom with life-changing gifts.

The heartwarming moment began when Dereniowski approached the crowd asking, “Who’s the biggest Chris Brown fan?” Gabby enthusiastically claimed the title and was thrilled to meet Royalty. When asked about her dreams, the teen shared that she hopes to become a sports medicine doctor and “find genuine love because this generation is crazy.”

Dereniowski then offered Gabby’s mother the chance to buy two “mystery tickets” for $1, which — upon handing over $5 — scored $10,000 in cash. The pair later attended the concert, where Gabby spoke on how Brown inspired her entire dance career, “You’re such an inspiration to me. I love you so much!” she stated.

After the show, Gabby and her mom met Brown, who joined Dereniowski in leading the two, blindfolded, to another surprise. During the walk, the "Look At Me Now" star asked the mother about her dream, to which she replied, “Just to be happy.” Gabby also praised her mom as a “strong, single mom” who taught her to stand her ground and “never be a doormat.”

The surprise in question came when Brown and Royalty revealed a brand-new car for the family. Gabby’s mother, moved to tears, called it “the best night of [her] life.” The timing made the moment even more special, as her birthday is next week and Gabby’s is next month.

The generous gesture comes as Brown continues his “Breezy Bowl XX Tour,” which kicked off in Europe in June before heading to North America in July. The trek celebrates the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album and features special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.