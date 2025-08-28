Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ciara at the 2025 AMA Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

“Love Island” producers, take note: Ciara says she’s just a phone call away! Thursday (Aug. 28), the “Goodies” singer told Complex’s Jordan Rose that she’d be open to hosting everyone’s favorite dating show.

“I would definitely be up in there like Mama CiCi,” the Grammy-winning musician said. “I would be like a sister, but sometimes I turn into a mama. You know, when you just want something to be right for someone, it’s just your heart. You just want to help them out.”

Ciara also admitted she’d have no problem stepping in to dish out advice. “I’ll be like, ‘Y’all get your mind right.’ The stuff they be doing on that show, though, [is] crazy. It’s so disrespectfully good,” she continued. “I’d be like, ‘Why y’all making that girl go through this, man, but I can’t wait to watch the episode tomorrow. What’s gon’ happen next?’”

Like many of us, Ciara has gotten her husband, Russell Wilson, hooked on "Love Island" and all that comes with it. “I’ve dragged Russ into this thing with me, so he’ll indulge with me sometimes,” she shared, noting it’s not a regular habit because he’s “so focused on [football].”

“Love Island USA” wrapped Season 7 in July with Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales winning the top prize — though, coincidentally, the pair announced their split earlier this week. Fortunately, runner-ups Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen (whom Chlöe Bailey rooted for) seem to be doing just fine.

That might be even more reason to let Ciara host. Her marriage to Wilson gives her credibility as someone who’s put in the work. Later in the interview, she reflected on the “wisdom” she’s gained from their relationship: “You start to trust the process more, and you start to understand what’s for you is going to be for you when it’s supposed to.”