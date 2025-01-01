Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt JaNa Craig at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards and Lizzo at the 2025 Met Gala Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lizzo’s new song snippet includes a lyric referencing “Love Island USA” Season 6 stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez.

Craig responded with a viral Instagram post and praised Lizzo in a follow-up interview.

Fans are speculating about the timing of the lyric and its connection to the couple’s breakup.

JaNa Craig fully approves of being name-dropped by Lizzo. On Wednesday (Aug. 13), the YouTuber and internet personality posted a video to the Grammy Award winner’s latest song snippet, which references her and "Love Island USA" alum Kenny Rodriguez following their recent split.

“I don’t play, I don’t play / Like, why would Kenny play like that with JaNa? / Type s**t, know what I’m saying?” Lizzo rapped in a video shared on Tuesday (Aug. 12). “Clock it, sis,” Craig captioned her Instagram post. “Wouldn’t we all like to know?”

“Always Team NayNay,” Lizzo penned in her TikTok comments section. Another person said, “Girl, he don’t even deserve you to mouth his name.” Watch the clip below.

Speaking to Lion's Share News, Craig said the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. “It’s so cute because I’m getting so much love,” she explained. “I love her so much. I DM’d her instantly.”

With Craig officially back on the market, she was asked if any new suitors had started lining up. “I feel like a girl should never kiss and tell, you know what I mean? I have to keep my life so private now,” she answered. The influencer did admit, however, that there are already “a couple [of] blue checkmarks” lurking in her DMs.

Even so, Craig is not rushing into anything new at the moment. “I need to be myself for a while,” she added

Though the internet has been dishing out theories left and right, especially after several fellow “Love Island USA” Season 6 castmates have unfollowed Rodriguez, Craig finally weighed in herself via her Instagram Stories. "None have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is,” she wrote.

The post continued, "Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been having a moment of her own lately. Earlier this month, she went viral for saying she has “good genes” like Sydney Sweeney, referencing the “Euphoria” star’s controversial American Eagle campaign.