Key Takeaways:

Clipse say the next generation of Hip Hop artists should prioritize brotherhood and unity.

Their latest album, Let God Sort Em Out, explores spiritual themes and their personal evolution.

The duo believes their bond can inspire artists to see the bigger picture beyond competition.

When it comes to understanding brotherhood, few artists do it better than Clipse. On Tuesday (Nov. 4), REVOLT published an interview with the rap duo, who spoke about what they hope the next generation can learn from their bond "whether they're blood brothers or not."

“I hope that our brotherhood represents how you should be with your brother,” Pusha T told the publication. “Brotherhood, just in general, for everybody. I feel like this is something that we as a people should just be striving for.”

“Nah, I agree with that,” Malice chimed in. “I definitely feel like [there's] been a lot of division in Hip Hop.” He went on to acknowledge that “sometimes it’s necessary,” but ultimately, “the bigger picture is just standing together.”

Division has long existed in rap, whether it be lyrical artists being pitted against so-called “mumble rappers” in the 2010s or the way the industry often turns Hip Hop’s leading ladies into rivals. Much of that has evolved into stan culture, something Metro Boomin and plenty of others have said makes Hip Hop “kind of weird,” especially as it relates to feuds.

Whether we’ll ever reach that “standing together” moment Malice talked about is a discussion for another day. For now, though, Clipse reflected on what their legacy means to them after releasing their comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, in July.

“For us, [legacy] about just seeing our goals all the way through [and] actually showing the generation under us … what's ahead and what they can reach,” Pusha T said. Malice added, “I think that's something that the Clipse definitely [brings]. You see brotherhood, camaraderie... unity [and] togetherness, that's just something extra outside of the talent.”

In other news, the duo also recently explained to REVOLT why you “can’t talk” Hip Hop without knowing two specific classics. Watch the clip below.

Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out arrived with surefire cuts like “The Birds Don’t Sing” and Travis Scott-aimed “So Be It.” Pharrell executive-produced the 13-song effort.