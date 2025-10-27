Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Pusha T and Malice of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Clipse highlighted “Shook Ones” and Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… as foundational to their Hip Hop worldview.

The duo performed at ONE Musicfest over the weekend.

Their comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, is up for major Grammy Award consideration in 2026.

You can’t talk Hip Hop with Clipse if you don’t know these two classics. On Sunday (Oct. 26), REVOLT caught up with Pusha T and Malice at ONE Musicfest, where they named two pivotal releases every rap fan should know.

“[If] you weren’t outside when ‘Shook Ones’ dropped, you can’t talk to me about Hip Hop. You can’t talk to me about nothing,” Pusha T said. Although the Virginia native didn't specify if he meant Part I or Part II, the latter has been freestyled over dozens — if not hundreds — of times.

Malice added, “If you weren’t outside when Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… dropped, you can’t tell me ‘bout nothing,” referring to Raekwon’s debut studio album. See the full clip below.

Despite the rain on Day 2 of ONE Musicfest, Clipse gave fans a great performance. Their set included “So Be It” and “Ace Trumpets” off July’s Let God Sort Em Out, along with older gems like “Mr. Me Too.” Other performers on the bill included Doechii, Ludacris and more.

This year has been a notable one for Clipse, who dropped their first album in nearly 16 years. Let God Sort Em Out was executive produced by Pharrell and boasts features from Kendrick Lamar (“Chains & Whips”), John Legend (“The Birds Don’t Sing”) and Tyler, The Creator (“P.O.V”).

The brothers are hoping to keep their momentum going into next year, having submitted the LP for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards. “The Grammys is definitely the high-water mark for musical achievement. And this is what you do it for,” Malice told Billboard. “So, it would definitely mean a lot, for sure.”

Pusha T added that bringing home the coveted golden gramophone would be a “well-deserved full-circle moment” for Clipse. Check out the rest of their Grammy submissions below.