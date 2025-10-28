Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Coco Jones delivered a moody live version of “Nobody Exists” with London On Da Track during her deluxe album rollout.

The performance was filmed in a star-lit room and showcased her vocal control.

Jones previously shared live versions of her favorite tracks from Why Not More?, including “You” and the deluxe’s “Delete It.”

Coco Jones sounds just as good live as she does in the studio. On Tuesday (Oct. 28), the singer delivered a live performance of “Nobody Exists,” one of the many stellar songs housed on her debut album, Why Not More?

Directed by Joshua Libertine, Jones performed the record in a dimly lit room illuminated by tiny lights that resemble stars in the night sky. “Call your friends, they won't be on your side / It's never black and white / You should've learned from your older cousins / How many times did they warn you?” she sings, as London On Da Track — who co-produced the track — accompanied her on the piano.

Jones promised fans she’d perform their “fave songs” from Why Not More?, starting earlier this month with “You.” Last Friday (Oct. 24), she unveiled a medley of “Hit You Where It Hurts” and “Delete It,” the latter of which is featured on the project’s deluxe edition.

Watch Jones' performance of “Nobody Exists” below.

Jones liberated the deluxe edition of her Why Not More? in August. It introduced another eight songs, including “Is It Mine” with Lady London, a Leon Thomas remix of “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” and “Other Side Of Love (Remix)” featuring Alicia Keys.

Discussing the expanded project with Variety, Jones explained, “They expand into different genres, especially a song like ‘Easy’ that has a country twang to it. I think ‘Deleted’ is sonically a sadder, kind of more melancholy song. Although I didn’t want that in my initial album, I still wanted to lean into sadness at some point.”

“It does kind of take that theme of not holding back or not placing a limit on your album or your genre with these additional songs,” she added.

Although she wrapped up her headlining run for the album in September, Jones recently joined Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine Tour” as an opener for select dates in Nashville, Chicago and Kansas City.