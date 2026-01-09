Image Image Credit John Nacion/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Coco Jones opened her “Tiny Desk Concerts” episode with “You” and delivered a tight, vocally rich set.

The setlist included fan favorites and deep cuts, highlighting her versatility and emotional delivery.

A live string trio joined her for “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” adding depth to a set that showcased her range and control.

Coco Jones didn’t waste a second easing into her NPR “Tiny Desk Concert,” which premiered on Friday (Jan. 9). Rocking a shimmering silver dress and flashing her signature smile, she called the set a “rite of passage” before thanking everyone who helped make the show happen.

She opened with “You,” letting the melody breathe while showing off the power, range and control that’s turned her into a standout in a new generation of singers. From there, Jones flowed right into “Double Back,” keeping the band in a tight pocket and riding the groove. Even in the smallest moments, her approach stayed precise, and the arrangements left space for her to stretch without forcing a thing. “On Sight” sharpened the energy without losing the warmth, and “Taste” brought the flirty confidence that fans have latched onto since her debut album, Why Not More?, arrived.

The project, which dropped in April 2025, framed Jones as an artist with taste beyond a big voice. Across just over 40 minutes, she moved through different shades of R&B, backed by production from the likes of Stargate, Cardiak, Eric Hudson, London On Da Track and more. The project also featured guest appearances from Future and YG Marley, cracked the Billboard 200 at No. 59, and hit No. 16 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. In addition to earning a Best R&B Album nomination at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, one standout from Why Not More? — “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — earned a RIAA gold certification.

Back at “Tiny Desk,” Jones took “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and made it feel even bigger by welcoming The String Queens. The trio’s strings added an extra layer that deepened the song’s hypnotic vibe and kept the performance hovering between sweet and spellbinding. And just when it felt like she could keep going, Jones closed by delivering her emotionally raw breakout hit, “ICU.”