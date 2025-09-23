Image Image Credit Screenshot from “Pink Money” visual Image Alt Coi Leray poses in a screenshot from her “Pink Money” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Coi Leray dropped off a new visual for “Pink Money” with Bktherula and G Herbo.

Directed by Hidji, the visual blends pink cash, strip club scenes and street aesthetics to match the track’s flex-heavy lyrics.

“Pink Money” marks Leray’s first single since becoming a mother and follows her emotionally charged What Happened To Forever? EP.

On Monday (Sept. 22), Coi Leray released the official music video for her new single, “Pink Money.” The Hidji-directed visual sees appearances from Atlanta rapper Bktherula and Chicago’s own G Herbo, who are each also featured on the track. It also marks a fresh visual entry into Leray’s ongoing “Pink Sweatsuits” era.

The clip begins with shots of the “Players” rapper surrounded by friends in the city while throwing around stacks of pink-colored cash (an obvious nod to the song’s title). She also shows off a teal pickup truck before heading to the strip club for a night of debauchery.

Bktherula takes center stage for her verse next to a Maybach SUV while Leray dances next to her. Later on, G Herbo returns for his performance in what looks like the lobby of a project housing building, seated at a custom chessboard with members of his crew looking on. Notably, the track serves as Leray’s latest collaboration alongside the Chi-Town artist since 2022’s Trendsetter standout, “Thief In The Night.”

“Pink Money” was released earlier in September as Leray’s first single since becoming a mother. The Hendrix Smoke-produced banger saw her rapping about luxury purchases and nightlife, along with provocative lines like, “Throw that s**t in Magic / Got racks on racks on racks / The money make the p**sy wet / D**n right I love a savage / Yeah, he thumbin’ through that check / I like the lettuce, green and cabbagе.” Bktherula delivers assertive lines about money and power while G Herbo closes with bars referencing diamond-studded watches.

The release follows Leray’s What Happened To Forever?, which showcases a more vulnerable side of her artistry. As Rap-Up previously reported, the 2025 EP contained plenty of subject matter involving her relationship with Trippie Redd, including its apparent breakdown and past allegations of Trippie’s infidelity. “All the times I caught you cheatin’ / I should've killed you, but now you gon’ have to see this / Supposed to be my peace but broke me right into pieces,” she expressed on “Keep It.”